ROGERSVILLE - Frances Kite, age 80, of Rogersville, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Christian Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm with Elder Everette Weems officiating. Graveside service will follow in Kite Cemetery. The family would like to give a special Thank You to the Asbury Place, and Smokey Mountain Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Dodson Creek Methodist Church and Robinette Memorial Primitive Baptist Church. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
