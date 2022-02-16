ROGERSVILLE - Frances Kite, age 80, of Rogersville, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. She attended Dodson Creek Methodist Church and was saved at a young age.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Sam Kite; parents, Doak and Edith Gregg; brother, Clyde Gregg; and sister, Katherine Ebare.
She is survived by her sons, David Kite and Dale Kite (Lisa); grandchildren, Brandon Kite (Jennifer), and Sid Kite; great grandchild, Jacqueline Kite; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Christian Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm with Elder Everette Weems officiating. Graveside service will follow in Kite Cemetery. The family would like to give a special Thank You to the Asbury Place, and Smokey Mountain Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Dodson Creek Methodist Church and Robinette Memorial Primitive Baptist Church.