MOUNT CARMEL – Frances June Williams, 78, went to her Heavenly Home on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

A visitation will be held on 6:00 – 8:00 PM on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 8:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Rick Venoy and Ronnie Short. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 AM. Pallbearers will be family.

To leave an online message for the Williams, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com

Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Williams family.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video