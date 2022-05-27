MOUNT CARMEL – Frances June Williams, 78, went to her Heavenly Home on Thursday, May 26, 2022.
Frances was born on June 23, 1943, to Samuel and Kate Sturgill in Big Stone Gap, VA. She married the loved of her life in 1962. Frances is a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and was a member of Bible Way Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six brothers and 1 sister.
Frances is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Roy Williams; daughters, Tina Kilgore (Howard Jr.) and Rebecca Short (Ronnie); 4 grandsons, 2 granddaughter, 6 great grandson, 3 great granddaughter, several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on 6:00 – 8:00 PM on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 8:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Rick Venoy and Ronnie Short. A burial will be held at the Mountain Home National Cemetery at a later date.
Pallbearers will be family.
