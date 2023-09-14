SURGOINSVILLE – Frances Inez Slemp, 91, left this life in the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. She is absent from the body but present with the Lord. She has a new home, new clothes, and a new body.

Inez was born in Hawkins County, TN in 1932, and was a lifelong resident. She was of the Baptist faith and attended Holy Mountain Baptist Church until her health declined. Serving the Lord and being with her family were her joys in life. She enjoyed doing bible trivia with her family and studied her bible every day.


