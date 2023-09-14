SURGOINSVILLE – Frances Inez Slemp, 91, left this life in the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. She is absent from the body but present with the Lord. She has a new home, new clothes, and a new body.
Inez was born in Hawkins County, TN in 1932, and was a lifelong resident. She was of the Baptist faith and attended Holy Mountain Baptist Church until her health declined. Serving the Lord and being with her family were her joys in life. She enjoyed doing bible trivia with her family and studied her bible every day.
She is preceded in death by her parents Tank and Helen (Barton) Mitchell; husband, Robert Slemp; great-granddaughter, Alisha Lee; and her five siblings.
Inez is survived by her daughters, Patsy Lee (Bo), Nancy Bowery; grandchildren, Monica Shelton (Billy), Robbie Lee (Melanie), Kristie Thacker (Darrell), and Chad Lee (April); great-grandchildren, John, James, Hunter, Laken, and Erica Lee; great-great-granddaughter, Amelia; sisters, Linda, and Bobbie; special niece, Kathy; as well as several other special nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
The family would like to thank the Ballad Health Neurosurgery team for the love and care given to Inez.
A visitation will be held from 1:00-3:00 PM on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with her grandson, Robbie Lee speaking and Pastor Tim Price officiating. A graveside service will follow at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be family and friends.