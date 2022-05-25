ROGERSVILLE - Frances Haun Reynolds age 89, of Rogersville, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022, at her home after an extended illness. She was a member of Persia United Methodist Church. Mrs. Reynolds was retired from Rogersville City School. She was preceded in death by her husband Jay Kemper Reynolds, parents Will Walker and Betty Kate Russell Haun.
She is survived by her sons David Reynolds and John Reynolds, both of Rogersville, grandchildren Caitlin Colmenarez and husband Richard, Autumn, and Carter Reynolds, great-grandchildren Roman and John Richard Colmenarez, brother Wayne Haun and wife Peggy of Surgoinsville, a number of nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Friday, May 27, 2022, at Broome Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Friday, May 27, 2022, in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Hubert Bowman officiating. Burial will follow in the Reynolds Family Cemetery.
