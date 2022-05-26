ROGERSVILLE - Frances Haun Reynolds age 89, of Rogersville, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022, at her home after an extended illness.
Visitation hours will be 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Friday, May 27, 2022, at Broome Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Friday, May 27, 2022, in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Hubert Bowman officiating. Burial will follow in the Reynolds Family Cemetery.
