Frances Graham Orr, 90, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at her home in Wise, VA.
She worked as Deputy Circuit Clerk for Wise County for 16 years and attended Frist Church of God in Wise and Kingsport.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Gene Gordon Orr; brothers, Dalton Graham and Steve Graham; her sister, Nina Mae; father, Roy W. Graham; mother, Violet Roberts Graham; and step-mom, Hazel Roberts Graham.
Frances is survived by her daughter, Regina Orr Yates and husband Jack; her son, Bobby Gene Orr and wife, Cathy; grandchildren, Melissa Yates Harvey and husband Gary of Denver, NC, Richard Graham Yates and wife Julie of Jonesville, VA, Molly Orr of Norton, and Maggie Orr Collins and husband Derrick of Appalachia, VA; Great-grandchildren, Gage Yates, Brittlyn Yates, Mattie Evans, and Hallie Collins; brother, Leroy Graham and wife Peggy of Kingsport and Gary Graham and wife Joy of Winchester, VA; sisters-in-law, Wilma Dalton Graham, Wilma C. Graham; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Celebration of life for Frances Orr will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Pastor Roger Barker officiating. Burial will follow in the Wise Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 12:30 P.M till time of services at 2:00 PM Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. We will be following State mandated social distancing and occupancy. Masks are required and will not be supplied by the family or funeral home. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.