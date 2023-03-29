KINGSPORT - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Frances Elaine Manning Fry, who departed this life on Tuesday, March 7th. She was 76 years old. Fran was born to the late Dolin and Lois Manning in Pineville, WV on February 13, 1947. She lived briefly in Bluefield, WV before moving to Princeton, WV where she met and married the love of her life, James W. Fry, Jr. Together, they raised their three children, Debbie, Mike and Shawn in a home filled with faith, love and laughter. Jim and Fran moved to be near their daughter in Kingsport, TN in 2014.
Fran was known for her stunning smile and her kind and caring nature, always going above and beyond to help others. She worked successfully for Mercer County Bank, One Valley Bank and BB&T, working her way up from answering phones, to personal banker and eventually achieving the title of assistant bank Vice President. Fran excelled at her job and was well-loved by her clients and co-workers. Fran’s greatest passion was providing for and loving her family. She was a faithful Christian and attended Key Street United Methodist Church in Princeton for over 40 years. After moving to Kingsport, she attended Northeast Church of Christ where she made many new friends and played Bunco. She loved to sing, shop for her family, and travel, especially to the beach.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Thomas and Ron Manning.
Survivors include her loving husband of 57 years, Jim Fry; her daughter, Debbie Pencarinha (Mike), and sons Mike Fry and Shawn Fry (Stephanie); her brothers Bill Manning (Mary) and Eddie Manning (Linda); half siblings Dean Manning (Jennifer) and Sherri Neal (Ricky), and step-siblings Barry Davis (Joyce), Vickie Billups, Cynthia Bailey. Fran is also survived by 5 grandsons -Matt (Heidi), David, Thomas, Caleb (Jordynne) and Chase; and 2 great-grandchildren, Collin and Carson.
She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. The Fry family will receive family and friends in Princeton, WV on Saturday, March 18th from 12- 1 at Memorial Funeral Directory with a funeral service to follow. Graveside services will follow at Roselawn Cemetery. In addition, a Celebration of Life will be held in Kingsport, TN on April 1st from 3-4 at Northeast Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Hospital or The Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Frances Fry.
Special thanks to the many wonderful caregivers at Amedysis Hospice and to our special angel, Ann, who helped us throughout the last months of this journey. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.memorialfd.com/obituary/frances-fry. The Fry family is being served by the Memorial Funeral Directory and Cremation Center on the Athens Road in Princeton.