KINGSPORT - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Frances Elaine Manning Fry, who departed this life on Tuesday, March 7th. She was 76 years old. Fran was born to the late Dolin and Lois Manning in Pineville, WV on February 13, 1947. She lived briefly in Bluefield, WV before moving to Princeton, WV where she met and married the love of her life, James W. Fry, Jr. Together, they raised their three children, Debbie, Mike and Shawn in a home filled with faith, love and laughter. Jim and Fran moved to be near their daughter in Kingsport, TN in 2014.

Fran was known for her stunning smile and her kind and caring nature, always going above and beyond to help others. She worked successfully for Mercer County Bank, One Valley Bank and BB&T, working her way up from answering phones, to personal banker and eventually achieving the title of assistant bank Vice President. Fran excelled at her job and was well-loved by her clients and co-workers. Fran’s greatest passion was providing for and loving her family. She was a faithful Christian and attended Key Street United Methodist Church in Princeton for over 40 years. After moving to Kingsport, she attended Northeast Church of Christ where she made many new friends and played Bunco. She loved to sing, shop for her family, and travel, especially to the beach.

