With sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Frances Fry. She was 76 years old when she departed this life on Tuesday, March 7th. Frances was born to the late Dolin and Lois Manning in Pineville, WV. She lived most of her adult life in Princeton, WV where she met and married her loving husband of 57 years, James W. Fry, Jr. Jim and Fran moved to Kingsport, TN in 2014.
Fran's greatest passion was providing for and loving her family. She was a faithful Christian and attended Kee Street United Methodist Church in Princeton, WV and Northeast Church of Christ in Kingsport, TN. Fran was a reliable and trusted employee of Mercer County and One Valley Banks and was eventually promoted to assistant bank Vice President at BB&T in Princeton. She was well-loved by her devoted clients and co-workers. Fran loved to sing, shop for her family and travel, especially to the beach.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Thomas and Ronald Manning.
Survivors include her husband, Jim Fry; her daughter Debbie Pencarinha (Mike), and sons Mike Fry and Shawn Fry (Stephanie); her brothers Bill Manning (Mary) and Ed Manning (Linda); half siblings Dean Manning (Jennifer) and Sherri Neal (Ricky) and step-siblings Barry Davis (Joyce), Vickie Billups and Cynthia Bailey. Fran has 5 grandsons - Matt (Heidi), David, Thomas, Caleb (Jordynne) and Chase; and 2 great-grandchildren, Collin and Carson.
Frances was buried at Roselawn Cemetery in Princeton, WV on March 18. A Celebration of Life will be held in Kingsport, TN on April 1st from 3-4 at Northeast Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association or St. Jude Hospital in memory of Frances Fry.
Special thanks to the wonderful caregivers at Amedisys Hospice and to our special angel, Ann, who helped us throughout the last months of this journey. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.memorialfd.com/obituary/frances-fry.