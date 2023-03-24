With sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Frances Fry. She was 76 years old when she departed this life on Tuesday, March 7th. Frances was born to the late Dolin and Lois Manning in Pineville, WV. She lived most of her adult life in Princeton, WV where she met and married her loving husband of 57 years, James W. Fry, Jr. Jim and Fran moved to Kingsport, TN in 2014.

Fran's greatest passion was providing for and loving her family. She was a faithful Christian and attended Kee Street United Methodist Church in Princeton, WV and Northeast Church of Christ in Kingsport, TN. Fran was a reliable and trusted employee of Mercer County and One Valley Banks and was eventually promoted to assistant bank Vice President at BB&T in Princeton. She was well-loved by her devoted clients and co-workers. Fran loved to sing, shop for her family and travel, especially to the beach.

