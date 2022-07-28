KINGSPORT - Frances Faye Hager, 88, of Kingsport passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Frances was born on July 25, 1934, in Greene County, TN to the late Howard and Lora Stroud Ledger.

