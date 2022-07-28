KINGSPORT - Frances Faye Hager, 88, of Kingsport passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Frances was born on July 25, 1934, in Greene County, TN to the late Howard and Lora Stroud Ledger.
She worked in the office at the Kingsport Press for over 30 years.
Frances enjoyed quilting, collecting cookbooks and recipes. She was a loving caregiver to her son and her granddaughter for over 15 years.
In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Hager; son, Jeff Webb; daughter-in-law, Brenda Webb; and her sister, Margaret Olson.
Those left to cherish Frances’ memory are her granddaughter, Amanda Webb; sister, Janice Moore; brother-in-law, Dean Olson; nieces, Dena Olson, Toska Olson (Kevin Rexroat), and Sheila Mellons (Michael); sister-in-law, Helen Kendrick; great-great-niece, Scarlett Thomas; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at East Tennessee Cemetery with Evangelist Michael Mellons officiating. Those attending are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 am.
Hagan Webb, Clarence Webb, Paul Webb, Ernest Webb, Preston Thomas, and Gene Webb will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family extends their sincere appreciation to the staff of Amedisys Hospice for their compassionate care of Frances.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Frances Faye Hager and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
