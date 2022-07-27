Frances Faye Hager Jul 27, 2022 16 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Frances Faye Hager, 88, of Kingsport passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cremation Kingsport Funeral Frances Faye Hager Hill Oak Pass Away Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video