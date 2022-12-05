PIGEON FORGE - Frances Ethel (Vaughn) Drennen, age 81, of Pigeon Forge, TN formerly of Summerfield, FL, and Clinton, Maryland passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022. Frances was born on October 9, 1941, in Duffield, VA.

Frances was a graduate of Rye Cove High School in Duffield, VA and from the University of Maryland. Upon graduating high school, Frances departed Scott County, VA for Washington D.C. and commenced her 40-year long career with the U.S. Government, starting in the secretarial pool, working her way up through the ranks and retiring as a budget analyst with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. She was married to her love, Jack Drennen for 58 years. Upon their retirement, they moved to Clinton, Maryland to their beloved home in the Del Webb community of Summerfield, FL. During retirement, Frances enjoyed time with Jack, the wonderful warm winter weather and sunshine of Florida, volunteering with a reading program at a local elementary school, bowling, line dancing and of course, golf. Frances was a dearly loved daughter, sister, and aunt.

