PIGEON FORGE - Frances Ethel (Vaughn) Drennen, age 81, of Pigeon Forge, TN formerly of Summerfield, FL, and Clinton, Maryland passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022. Frances was born on October 9, 1941, in Duffield, VA.
Frances was a graduate of Rye Cove High School in Duffield, VA and from the University of Maryland. Upon graduating high school, Frances departed Scott County, VA for Washington D.C. and commenced her 40-year long career with the U.S. Government, starting in the secretarial pool, working her way up through the ranks and retiring as a budget analyst with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. She was married to her love, Jack Drennen for 58 years. Upon their retirement, they moved to Clinton, Maryland to their beloved home in the Del Webb community of Summerfield, FL. During retirement, Frances enjoyed time with Jack, the wonderful warm winter weather and sunshine of Florida, volunteering with a reading program at a local elementary school, bowling, line dancing and of course, golf. Frances was a dearly loved daughter, sister, and aunt.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Drennen and beloved beagle Sparky; parents, John "Millard" and Nora Vaughn; and brother, Bradley Vaughn.
Left to cherish her memory are, special niece, Beverly Fugate; great niece, Jackie; and great greats, Blaze, Delilah, and Solomon; special nephews, Mark Colman and wife, Julie, Ethan and Evan; sisters, Mary Ann Coleman and husband Ira "Lum" of Church Hill, TN, Barbra Priddy and husband Jim of Leitchfield, KY; brothers, Johnny Vaughn and wife, Brenda Bowen of Kingsport, TN, Robert Vaughn and wife Marcia of Duffield, VA; numerous nieces and nephews. Brother-in-law, Michael Drennen (Becky); and many others of the Drennen family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Frances Drennen at www.alz.org.
The family will receive friends from 4-6:30PM Wednesday, December 7, 2022, in the Chapel at Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. A private burial will take place at a later date at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL, where she will be laid to rest alongside her husband, Jack. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.