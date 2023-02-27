KINGSPORT -Frances Emmaline Brummett Hodges, of Kingsport, died Sunday, February 26, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center from an extended illness. Born in Russell County, VA, on April 18, 1946, she has resided in Kingsport for over 70 years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Hodges, Sr.; parents, Charlie and Cornelia Brummett; brother, Ralph Brummett; and sister, Shelby Brummett Poole.

