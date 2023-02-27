KINGSPORT -Frances Emmaline Brummett Hodges, of Kingsport, died Sunday, February 26, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center from an extended illness. Born in Russell County, VA, on April 18, 1946, she has resided in Kingsport for over 70 years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Hodges, Sr.; parents, Charlie and Cornelia Brummett; brother, Ralph Brummett; and sister, Shelby Brummett Poole.
Frances is survived by her son, Paul Hodges, Jr.; three daughters, Sarah Hodges and husband Chad, Sandra Price and husband Chad, and Sherry Hilton and husband Greg; eight grandchildren, Brandan Hilton and wife Jessica, Tyler Hilton, Brooke Dowell and husband Chris, Logan Price and wife Gabbi, Preston Price, Jaden Hodges, Raelynn Hodges, and Rylie Brown; two great-granddaughters, Brooklynn and Bella Hilton; two great-grandsons, Keegan and Kameron Dowell; two sisters, Nancy Lambert and Helen Ramey; brother, Clarence Brummett and wife Anita; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor John Rogers officiating.
Graveside services will be at 12 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Please arrive at the graveside at 11:45 a.m.
Friends and family may also gather anytime at the residence of Sherry Hilton, 3116 Fairbanks St., Kingsport, TN.