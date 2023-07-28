KINGSPORT - Frances D. Olterman, of Kingsport, a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Canton, GA. Frances was born in Appalachia, VA, and resided in Kingsport since the age of twelve. Mrs. Olterman worked at Dobyns-Taylor in sales prior to working at First American as a teller for more than eleven years. She was a member of Lynn Garden Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Rev. Bobby Olterman; daughter, Gwen Wray and her husband Bill Wray; and son, Bob Olterman and his wife Arlene Olterman.

