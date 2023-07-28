KINGSPORT - Frances D. Olterman, of Kingsport, a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Canton, GA. Frances was born in Appalachia, VA, and resided in Kingsport since the age of twelve. Mrs. Olterman worked at Dobyns-Taylor in sales prior to working at First American as a teller for more than eleven years. She was a member of Lynn Garden Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Rev. Bobby Olterman; daughter, Gwen Wray and her husband Bill Wray; and son, Bob Olterman and his wife Arlene Olterman.
She was also preceded in death by her sister, Thelma Willis; and her brother, Billy Dishner.
Frances is survived by her sister, Betty Story; as well as her six grandchildren, Stephanie Dressler, Francine Howley, Richelle Elkins, Rob Olterman, Katye Wray, Will Wray; and twelve great-grandsons, Evan Dressler, Kyle Dressler, Brennan Howley, Colin Howley, Eion Howley, Tyler Elkins, Nathan Olterman, Cameron Olterman, Mason Allen, Jackson Allen, Harrison Allen, and Taylor Christian-Wray.
Visitation with the family will be held on Saturday, August 12, from 12:00 noon - 1:00 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home in Kingsport, TN, followed by a service at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Rick Meade officiating. There will be a graveside burial service at Oak Hill Memorial Park at 2:00 p.m. where she will be laid to rest beside her husband, Bobby.
Pallbearers will be her great-grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gideons (www.gideons.org/donate).