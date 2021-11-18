KINGSPORT - Frances Chambers Lowe, 96, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born in Greeneville, South Carolina to the late Amon and Lucy Redmond Chambers. She moved to Kingsport in 1948. Frances graduated from Anderson Memorial Hospital Nursing Program and worked as a RN in South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee. She worked for Kingsport City Schools as a school nurse at both Jefferson Elementary and Robinson Middle School for over 24 years. Frances was a loving and compassionate, wife, mother, nurse, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wendell; grandson, Robert; sister, Valma and brothers, Harold, Melvin, O’Neal, and Marshall.
Survivors include her children, Karen (John), Wendell (Claudia), and Nathan; grandchildren, Valerie (Tony), Jonathan (Amanda), April (Kelly) Ashlee (Lee), Heather (Dan), and Jana (Joey); 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Laura Ann King; beloved pet, Moe and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12pm to 1pm on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Bible Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow with Rev. Robert E. Lee officiating. If you would like to attend services virtually, please follow the link below www.biblebaptistkpt.com/live
A graveside service will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park with her family serving as pallbearers.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregivers for their faithful loving care over the past 7 years.
To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Gideon’s Bibles by visiting _ https://www.sendtheword.org or the Baptist Faith Missions by visiting https://baptistsonmission.org/donate.
All who are in attendance are requested to wear a mask.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Lowe family.