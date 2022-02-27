Frances Catherine “Red” Haynes 86, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on February 24, 2022.
The family will receive friends from 4-6pm on Monday, February 28 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral Services will be conducted at 6pm in the funeral home chapel, with Rev. Janet Sweet officiating. Graveside services will be held at 1pm on Tuesday, March 1 at Holston View Cemetery. Those attending the graveside are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Catherine’s name.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Wexford House and the staff of Ballad Hospice.
