Frances Catherine “Red” Haynes 86, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on February 24, 2022. She was born in Weber City, VA on March 25, 1935, a daughter of the late William L. and Ila Grace Bellamy.
Cathy resided in this area her entire life, and graduated from Cleveland High School in Yuma, VA, where she played basketball and was a cheerleader. She graduated from Whitney’s School of Business (Steed College) and was employed by Craft Motors, and later worked at Charles Goodwin Music Company. Cathy loved to bowl and was an avid bowler for most of her life. She married William Taylor Haynes on August 28, 1955. Cathy was a member of Prospect United Methodist Church where she was the organist. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mom, grandmother, sister, and friend.
In addition to her parents, Cathy is preceded in death by her husband, William Taylor Haynes. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Rusty Haynes and Ron (Carol) Haynes, both of Kingsport; stepson, Bill Haynes of FL; two grandchildren, Kevin Haynes and fiancé Katilyn Jones, of Daytona Beach, FL and Eric Haynes of Kingsport; sister, Martha June (Wayne) McGee of Kingsport; nieces and nephews, Scott McGee and daughters, Meghan and McKensie, Jennifer (Chris) Smith and their daughter Kalei, Amber (Jason) Smith and their sons Cormac and Landry; special friends and neighbors whom she loved dearly.
The family will receive friends from 4-6pm on Monday, February 28 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral Services will be conducted at 6pm in the funeral home chapel, with Rev. Janet Sweet officiating. Graveside services will be held at 1pm on Tuesday, March 1 at Holston View Cemetery. Those attending the graveside are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Catherine’s name.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Wexford House and the staff of Ballad Hospice.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the Haynes family.