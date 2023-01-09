Forrest “Fritz” Pilgrim, Jr. Jan 9, 2023 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Forrest “Fritz” Pilgrim, Jr., 85, of Kingsport, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kingsport Cremation Funeral Hill Fritz Oak Residence Recommended for you