On Sunday, January 8, 2023, Forrest (Fritz) Dean Pilgrim, Jr. went to be with the Lord at the age of eighty-five.The family will receive friends Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 12:00-1:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Marshall Steinle, Dr. Randy Frye and Bud Hulsey officiating.Entombment Service will follow at 2:00 pm in Mausoleum I at Oak Hill Memorial Park.To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.comThe care of Forrest "Fritz" Pilgrim, Jr. and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.