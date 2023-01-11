On Sunday, January 8, 2023, Forrest (Fritz) Dean Pilgrim, Jr. went to be with the Lord at the age of eighty-five.
Forrest was born August 30, 1937, in Kingsport, Tennessee.
He graduated from University of Tennessee in 1961 with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering and worked at Radford Army Ammunition Plant and Holston Defense Corporation as a chemical engineer.
After his retirement, he owned and operated Pilgrim’s Rare Books.
Additionally, Forrest had been a pilot and Captain in the Kingsport Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol. He was also active in The Gideons International Association and enjoyed hobbies such as Amateur Radio and tennis. He was known for his quick-witted humor and kind, generous spirit.
Forrest was a committed Christian and had a joint membership at Reedy Creek Presbyterian Church and First Broad Street United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Forrest D. Pilgrim, Sr. and Irene Pilgrim, along with his beloved son, Forrest D. Pilgrim, III; sister, Patricia Widener.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Patsy Bullion Pilgrim; daughters, Cheri Hereford (Dr. John) and Cammie Moore (David); son, Byron Pilgrim (Tammy); daughter-in-law, Susan Pilgrim; grandchildren, Sidney Moore, Katie Bentley (Gavin), John Robert Hereford II and Lauren Vaught; great-grandchildren, Bentley Hereford and Oaklyn Vaught.
The family will receive friends Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 12:00-1:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Marshall Steinle, Dr. Randy Frye and Bud Hulsey officiating.
Entombment Service will follow at 2:00 pm in Mausoleum I at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
