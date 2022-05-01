COEBURN, VA - Forgy (Frog) Ray Pannell, 81, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Norton Community Hospital Norton, VA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Roy & Beulah Davis Pannell, two brothers, Hershel Pannell, Leon Pannell, four sisters, Dixie Clark, Dorothy Bise, Brenda Pannell, and Nina Overby. He was a retired miner for the Pittston Coal Company, and a member of the UMWA, avid Nascar and Football fan.
Surviving is his wife of 58 years Betty Large Pannell; son, Chris (Joy) Pannell of Abingdon, VA. eight sisters, Judy Kimbler of Newport, VA., Linda (Dudley) McCoy of Coeburn, VA., Charlotte (Hassel) Dotson of Idaho, Sandy Hillman and George of Coeburn, VA., Susie (John) Thomas of Keokee, VA., Jackie (Wayne) Harrison of Coeburn, VA., Betty (Jimmy) Smith of Richmond, VA., and Faye Buchanan of Kingsport, TN., three grandsons, three great grandsons, one great granddaughter, several nieces, and nephews.
The family will receive friends Monday, May 2, 2022, 12 P.M. to 1 P.M. at the Sturgill Funeral Home 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, VA. Funeral Service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Joe Sluss officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Acres Cemetery Coeburn, VA. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to sign guest register book online. Sturgill Funeral Homes 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, VA. 24230 in charge of arrangements.