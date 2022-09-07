CASA GRANDE, AZ - Fonda Louise Potter, 83, passed away peacefully at home on August 3, 2022, in Casa Grande Arizona. She was born in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, the daughter of Frank Potter and Louise Little who preceded her in death as did her one older sibling Louis Potter.
Fonda was a member of the first kinder garden class and subsequent 1957 graduate of Big Stone Gap High School. She was a 1959 graduate of Lees McRae College. Fonda completed her professional education in 1960 as a Nationally Certified Medical Record Librarian at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. She was active in many school clubs and activities and played high school and college basketball while attaining honors in her studies. She worked briefly before becoming a homemaker and later a part time instructor of Medical Record courses at the University of Virginia Lynchburg.
Fonda is survived by her husband of 61 years Alfred Richard “Buddy” Anderson, Jr.; son Gregory James and son Donald Louis and his wife Wanda and granddaughters Shelley Elizabeth and Carolyn Leigh Anderson Tollett. Fonda and her family moved to Casa Grande in 1985 from Lynchburg, Virginia due to a business transfer of her spouse Bud.
She was an avid scrabble enthusiast and enjoyed her weekly ladies bridge and golf group. She liked fishing and was an active bird watcher often feeding hummingbirds from her hand. Fonda was active in helping to organize and serve on the Western Pinal County Arizona Literacy Council 1987-1996. Fonda was of the Southern Baptist faith where she served for 72 years. She was a current member of Trinity Southern Baptist Church in Casa Grande.
Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, 10, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the American Legion Cemetery, in Big Stone Gap VA- the service will be officiated by Michael Riebe. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
