CASA GRANDE, AZ - Fonda Louise Potter, 83, passed away peacefully at home on August 3, 2022, in Casa Grande Arizona. She was born in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, the daughter of Frank Potter and Louise Little who preceded her in death as did her one older sibling Louis Potter.

Fonda was a member of the first kinder garden class and subsequent 1957 graduate of Big Stone Gap High School. She was a 1959 graduate of Lees McRae College. Fonda completed her professional education in 1960 as a Nationally Certified Medical Record Librarian at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. She was active in many school clubs and activities and played high school and college basketball while attaining honors in her studies. She worked briefly before becoming a homemaker and later a part time instructor of Medical Record courses at the University of Virginia Lynchburg.

