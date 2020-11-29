Folger “FN” Collins, age 80, went to be with the Lord surrounded by his family on November 27, 2020.
He was born in Caldwell County, NC on March 30,1940. He spent most of his life traveling, singing and playing music for the Lord, playing his mandolin and guitar.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Addie Collins; his son, Folger Anthony Collins; and his step-son Richard White.
FN is survived by his wife of 43 years Elizabeth Collins; his children; Greg Collins & wife Tanya ,step-sons Gene White, Timothy White and wife Jackie; his daughters; Amanda O’Quinn and husband Matthew, Anita Digh and husband William, Amy Tester and husband Max, &Jennifer Collins; his granddaughters, Kayleigh Collins, Ashley Bollick and husband David, Jessica Glenbeing and husband Mike, Mercedes Miller, Kasey Guy and husband Roy; grandsons; Brayden Collins, William Miller and wife Sheena; step-grandchildren; Bethany White, Josh White and Logan O’Quinn; Jessica Vaughn and husband James; Mathew Tester, and wife Katlyn; Robbin White, Brittany White, Richard White, Timothy White, Adam White, Jackie Dee White , Madison White, Danielle McNeil husband Mark ; two sisters ;Karen Angley and Rosina white, many great-grandchildren and a special lifelong friend Harold Henson.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. for the visitation at Holding Funeral Home in Big Stone Gap, VA. The funeral service will be conducted following in the funeral home’s chapel with Rev. Gary Hunley and Pastor Jerry Smith officiating. Special music will be provided by the Adkins family.
The committal service will be held on Thursday,at 12 noon those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 11:30 to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
You may go online to view the obituary, sign the guest registry, or leave the family a condolence at www.holdingfuneralhome.com .
Due to covid-19 state regulations, those attending the visitation and funeral are to wear masks/facial coverings and social distancing guidelines are also to be in place. Holding Funeral Home of Big StoneGap, VA is honored to be serving the family of Folger Collins.