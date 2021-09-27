SURGOINSVILLE - Floyd Wayne Smith "Radar" age 72 of Surgoinsville quietly passed away Friday night (9/24/21) at his residence with his family by his side. He loved to fish and farm. He was employed at TRW for 26 years. He started and owned Valley Farm Sales for the past 27 years. He was saved at an early age at Henards Chapel Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in Vietnam in the 25th infantry recon. He was a strong advocate for the Farmer and local businesses. He was the toughest man you could meet but had the kindest spirit.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Floyd and Ruth Davis Smith, and brother; Charles Smith.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years; Joan Smith, son; Larry Smith (Luewanna), granddaughter; Alyssia Smith all of Surgoinsville, sister; Diane Miller (Aaron) of Myrtle Beach, SC, brothers; Waymon Smith (Vada) of Rogersville, Bobby Joe Smith of Church Hill, and Jesse Smith of Rogersville, many special friends and close neighbors including; Leo Hunt, James Burchfield, Jerry McLain.
Military graveside services will be 12:00 noon Wednesday (9/29/21) at Highland Cemetery with The Hawkins County Color Guard, Tennessee Army National Guard and Rev. Tecky Hicks officiating. Christian-Sells Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.