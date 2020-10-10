KINGSPORT – Floyd Robert Williams, Jr., 72, of Kingsport left this earthly home on 29 September, 2020, and is now at rest with our Lord Jesus Christ. Born February 5, 1948, at Camp LeJuene, North Carolina, he was the son of Floyd Robert Williams, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Williams, both of whom have preceded him in death.
He is survived by his brother, John R. Williams, his sister, Janet L. Birchfield, and son, Travis R. Williams, along with grandchildren Alexander Williams and Danica Williams, as well as a great-grandson, Levi Williams.
He was a 1966 graduate of Ketron High School and later went on to obtain a Bachelor of Science degree in Law Enforcement from East Tennessee State University. He became an educator of police officers as a captain at the Johnson City Police Department and subsequently helped to develop the Walter State Police Academy. He also served as a Public Safety Officer at East Tennessee State University, the post from which he retired.
Floyd enjoyed teaching and was involved with young men as both a basketball and baseball coach.
Floyd was of the Christian faith and during his youth he attended church at Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church where he was active as a Boy Scout and an Explorer Scout. Later Floyd was a member of the Jonesborough United Methodist Church.
He loved animals and enjoyed his pets, particularly his two cats, Buffy and Pumpkin Baby Love. He was not above feeding a wayward groundhog, hungry possum, or busy squirrels. He spent many hours cruising the backroads at night just to catch a glimpse of deer or a fox.
Floyd also loved to vacation with family at the beach and the more crowded it was the more he liked it! He also spoke of later riding his motorcycle on the sand with a dear friend. The beach memories were so dear to him that he has requested that his immediate family, at a later date, spread his ashes thereon.
Floyd will also be remembered as a generous man, who gave to those who had need and to his community. He has donated his body for study and training to the Anatomical Gift Program at the James H. Quillen College of Medicine of East Tennessee State University.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Colonial Heights Meals on Wheels organization at 108 Colonial Heights Road, Colonial Heights, TN 37663. Some of Kingsport’s finest volunteers operate this program, bringing hot meals to those who are unable to prepare their own meals.