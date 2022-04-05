ELIZABETHTON - Floyd Lover Scalf, age 73 of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022 at his residence. Floyd was born in Hawkins County to the late Charlie Crumley Scalf and Sally (Light) Scalf. He served in the United States Army. He was very loving, caring and had a great sense of humor. He spent his life playing guitar and loving music.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sisters, Mary Lou and Phyllis and two brothers, Ezra and Ellis.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Lynda (Owens) Scalf; sons, Adam Scalf, Floyd Scalf (Stefaney), Christopher Brown, Matthew Brown and Robbie Rhodes; daughters, Amy Martin (Barney Hilton), Rachel Gentry, Stephanie Brown (Jerry); grandchildren, Ashley, Zachary (Aly), Jeremy, Alex, Felicia, Rachel, Amber, SanTarrah, Aubi, Elijah and Joshua; great-grandchildren, Abigail, Toby, Josh, Gracie, Jerico, Brayden, Aaliyah, Lincoln, Brantley, Carol, Riley, Kiley, Andrey, Jaxon, Maise and Jack; sisters, Dorothy and Margie; brother, Talmadge; a special friend who was like a daughter to him, Christine Rice; and a close friend, Carl Swann. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
A graveside service to honor the life of Floyd Scalf will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Mountain Home Cemetery with Pastor Bill Younce officiating. Pallbearers will include Chris, Matt, Jerry, Dakota, Barney and Sammy. . Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to arrive at the cemetery by 9:45 AM.
The family would like to thank the VA, Amedisys Home Health, Hospice, Home Instead Senior Care and Pastor Bill Younce and wife, Shirley, for prayers, kindness and care for Floyd Scalf and the family during this difficult time.
Online condolences may be shared with the family and viewed on our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services are honored to serve the Scalf family. Office: 423-543-5544.