CLINTON, OH - Floyd E. Humphries, 88, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021 at his home in Clinton, Ohio.
Floyd was born August 7, 1933 to Richard Henry and Chloe (McQueen) Humphries in Johnson City, TN. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, stationed in Korea. Floyd was a self-employed Truck Driver for many years, retiring from SD Myers. Floyd enjoyed stock car racing as a driver and held many track records.
Floyd was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children Louise Ramsey Humphries, and his son David N. Humphries, and sisters Pauline Day, Pansy Hammitt and brother Hunter Humphries.
He is survived by his wife, Nell and his daughter Dawn Childress and husband Bob, grandson Chad Humphries (fiancé Brooke), Rob Childress and granddaughter Monica Childress Richards, great-grandsons Keelin, Hunter, Colton and Alston and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 p.m., at New Bethel Presbyterian Church, 592 New Bethel Road, Piney Flats, TN 37686 with funeral service at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Strong officiating. Graveside will be on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at New Bethel Cemetery at 11:00 a.m., with military honors by the American Legion Hammond Post #3/265.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the New Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Carolyn King, 1291 North Pickens Bridge Rd, Piney Flats, TN 37686 or to New Bethel Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, c/o Larry Smith, 592 New Bethel Road, Piney Flats, TN 37686.
