KINGSPORT - Florence Tindall Clemens departed this Earth on January 30, 2021, aged 92. Born in Trenton, NJ, she had lived in the Kingsport area for the past 25 years.
Florence graduated from Ursinus College in 1955, with a degree in biology. After graduation, she worked on development of the Salk Polio vaccine, and later spent many years as a science teacher.
Florence was a member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church.
Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Jay W. Clemens, Jr, and her brother, Amos Robert Tindall.
She is survived by sons Robert (and Elizabeth) Clemens of Palm Coast, FL, and David (and Dianna) Clemens of Kingsport, grandchildren Matthew, Michael (and Anne), Christie (and Thomas Bitner), Jonathan, and Amy, and 2 great-grandchildren, Amelia Florence Clemens and Yuki Mizokami Clemens.
Due to the current pandemic, no viewing or visitation will be held. The immediate family will hold graveside services at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, or to the Holston Home for Children, 404 Holston Dr, Greeneville, TN, 37743.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Florence Tindall Clemens and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.