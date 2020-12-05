ROGERSVILLE - Florence "Granny" Jones, age 88, of Rogersville, passed away on December 5, 2020 surrounded by her family. She loved gardening, making biscuits, and her granddaughters were the light of her world. She will be remembered by her mischievous charming wit and slick sense of humor.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Julie and Walter Presley; sisters, Gertrude Wade and Goldie Trent; sister-in-law, Elva Lipe; son, Baby Jones.
She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Ralph Jones; daughter Brenda (Jeff) Kelly; granddaughters, Julie Kelly, Maddie (Ben) Davis, Whitney Manis, Jada Jones, Linda Richards; loving niece, Missy (Lee) Williams; and special friends, Tonya Jones and Laura Trent.
Graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, December 7, 2020 at New Salem Cemetery with Rev. Tommy Webb officiating. The family asks if you plan on attending the graveside service to please meet at the cemetery by 1:45 pm. Pallbearers will be Jeff Kelly, Ben Davis, Jamie Bean, Travis Charles, Randy Maddox, and Tim Andrews. Honorary Pallbearers are Doug Richards and Lee Williams. The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice and especially Callie, Christy, and Catie for their wonderful care and support. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.