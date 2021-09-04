Florence “Flossie” Reynolds died Friday September 3, 2021. Flossie was a believer in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and a founding member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Kingsport.
She was born and raised in Kingsport, where she lived most of her life. A graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School and Furman University, she worked at Tennessee Eastman before marrying and choosing to be a full-time homemaker. She enjoyed living in other major cities where her husband’s work took them, including Chicago, Dallas and Toronto.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. James M Pyle; husband, Joe; sister, Jean Dodson, and brother, James M Pyle, Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Deanne Weatherly (Rick), son David (Cindy) and granddaughters, Lindsay (Eric) Thomas, Holly Summers, and Maddie Reynolds.
Friends may join the family for a graveside service at 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family