Flora Lee Smith, 78, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 30, 2022 from Holston Manor. She was the daughter of the late Jesse Travis Terrell and Flora Alice Pearcy-Terrell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in passing by her husband, Kenny D. Smith; daughter, Cindy Smith; and two sisters, Necie Rose Meredith and Mary Louise Campbell.
Flora was a homemaker. She loved making her home a place where others would gather. Flora was a God-fearing woman and a daughter of a preacher. Loving the Lord was taught to her from a very young age. Flora was a member of Westview Baptist Church. She believed and relied on her faith at all times. Flora was known as the “backbone” of her family. She also loved the Grand Ole Opry.
Flora leaves behind many loved ones to carry on her legacy; granddaughters, Aubrey Herrmann and Tiffanie Martin (Scott); eleven great grandchildren; niece, Lysa Meridith; several nephews; host of cousins and dear friends also remain.
A memorial service to honor Flora will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home- Downtown at 6:00pm with Pastor Mike Stout officiating. A visitation will be held from 5:00pm-6:00pm.
Online condolences may be sent to cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home- Downtown is serving the Smith family.