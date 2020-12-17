WEBER CITY, VA - Flora “Flo” Willis, 87, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 pm Friday, December 18, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery.
Family and friends who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:50 pm.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Nic Willis, Blair Pippin and Ricky Duncan.
In memory of Flora “Flo” Willis, memorial contributions may be made to, Alzheimer’s Mid South Chapter NE/TN Alzheimer’s Association, 2020 Meadowview Parkway, Suite 100, Kingsport, TN 37660 or First Baptist Church of Weber City c/o the Music Dept., 155 Shady Elm LN, Weber City, VA 24290.
Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Willis family.