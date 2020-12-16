WEBER CITY, VA - Flora “Flo” Willis, 87, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.
She was born in Waukenva, VA on August 22, 1933. Flo retired from the Scott County School System.
She was a longtime member, choir director and Sunday School Teacher at the First Baptist Church of Weber City, VA.
Flo was preceded in death by her mother, Myrtle Banks; father, Lawrence Banks; sisters, Roberta Keith and Burita Hubbard; brothers, Douglas Banks, Bob Banks and R.C. Banks.
Surviving are her loving husband of 68 years, Charles “Jiggs” Willis, of the home; sons, Harold (Nancy) Willis, Gate City, VA and Chuck (Kathy) Willis, Kingsport, TN; Grandchildren, Sarah (Blair) Pippin, Orlando, Fl. And Nic Willis, Johnson City, TN; Great Grandchildren, Aiden Pippin and Addy Pippin; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Joanne McDonough.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 pm Friday, December 18, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery.
Family and friends who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:50 pm.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Nic Willis, Blair Pippin and Ricky Duncan.
In memory of Flora “Flo” Willis, memorial contributions may be made to, Alzheimer’s Mid South Chapter NE/TN Alzheimer’s Association, 2020 Meadowview Parkway, Suite 100, Kingsport, TN 37660 or First Baptist Church of Weber City c/o the Music Dept., 155 Shady Elm LN, Weber City, VA 24290.
Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Willis family.