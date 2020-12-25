COEBURN, VA - Flora Elizabeth Wells Coomer, age 92, passed away at her home on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry and Mary Wells of Big Stone Gap, VA, a brother, Hubert Wells of Church Hill, TN, and a grandson, Jonah E. McElyea of Coeburn, VA.
She is survived by her husband of seventy-three years Ted Coomer of the home, two daughters Jina (Eddie) McElyea, Debbie (Phillip) Clay both of Coeburn, two sons Dayl (Robin) Coomer of Grayson, GA, and Randy (Joy) Coomer of Honea Path, SC, nine grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, and five great great grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister Naomi White of Big Stone Gap, VA, and brothers Jerry (Geneva) Wells of Crowley, TX, and Robert (Linda) Wells of Redlands, CA.
Flo, as she was affectionately called, was a talented woman who loved to serve others. She was known for her sewing, crochet, birthday cakes, and her cooking.
She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for sixty-two years serving several terms as Worthy Matron and secretary. She served as the Grand Martha for the Grand Chapter of Virginia for one term.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Shriners Hospital for Children 2900 Rocky Point Drive Tampa, Florida 33607 or donate.lovetotherescue.org online.
A private entombment will be conducted by Leslie Ritchie on Saturday, December 26 at 11 a.m. at Temple Hill Mausoleum Chapel of Love, Castlewood, VA. please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to sign guest register book online. Sturgill Funeral Homes 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, VA. 24230 in charge of arrangements.