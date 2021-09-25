BREVARD, NC - Flora Drucilla Burgess, 97, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 24, 2021 with her son by her side. She was born in Nickelsville, VA and spent most of her adult life in Kingsport, TN. Drucilla was most recently a resident at College Walk in Brevard, NC.
She was predeceased by her parents, Elisha and Sally Myrtle Stapleton, her husband, Hillis Burgess, her brothers James Walter Stapleton and Dewy Stapleton, and her sisters Dorothy Stapleton Ford and Sybil Gladys Stapleton.
She is survived by her son and daughter in-law, Randy and Ginny Burgess of Brevard, NC and grandson Austin Burgess of Asheville, NC.
Drucilla worked at Holston Defense (during WWII), Eastman Kodak, and later in retail sales for Belk Department store. She was a long-time member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church and was grateful for her church family. Drucilla enjoyed gardening and visiting her family homeplace in Virginia. Her canned pickles, sour kraut, and pickled jalapeno peppers were a favorite among friends and family. She adored her family and was a loving mother and grandmother who was immensely fond of her grandson, Austin.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of College Walk for their kindness and care of Drucilla.
A grave side service will be held at 11AM Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA.
Online condolences may be left at www.moodyconnollyfuneralhome.com.
