Flobel C. Adams was born on the 13th of November 1939 and spent her entire life in eastern Tennessee. She was of the Baptist Faith, and attended Sulphur Springs School, where she was head cheerleader for the Gamecocks. She graduated High School in 1957, and married Leroy Adams shortly thereafter. She enjoyed travelling, especially to Florida and attending Elvis concerts in her younger days. Flo and Leroy were members of the Fordtown Ruritan for several years. Flo worked at North Electric for many years before transitioning to the Banking Industry. She retired from First Tennessee Bank after many years of service. She loved her job there and the people she worked with. Flo enjoyed retirement by staying busy with her family and putting together massive garage sales. Flo made her family a priority. She loved her children and grandchildren. She passed surrounded by her family at home on the 4th of January 2023.
Flo was preceded in death by her father, Cecil Loren Chase, mother, Nota Beryl Chase, son, Scott Lee Adams, and sister, JoAnn Jackson.
She is survived by her loving husband, Byrl “Leroy” Adams, son, Gregory Loren (Debbie) Adams, grandchildren, Benjamin (Jade) Adams, Brian Adams, Derek Adams, and Chelsea Adams, great-grandchildren, Hayley Adams and Declan Adams.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to their neighbors, Mr. Eddie Weaver. He was a great friend to Flo and Leroy for most of their lives.