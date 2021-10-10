Fletcher Strouth, 94, entered eternal peace on Thursday October 7, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was a born again Christian and the oldest member of Charlies Chapel Church. He began preaching in the 1950’s until his health declined. Until the end, he was thanking God for his salvation.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Melba Jean Davis Strouth; a grandson, Nicholas Boggs; parents, Edward and Doshia Lane Strouth; siblings, Gletia, Lucky, Wayne, Doug and Shirley Strouth, Cecilia and Paul Kilbourne, Loretta and George Jones and Ova (Hugh) Bevins; in-laws, Erma Strouth and Charles Hall.
Surviving are his children, Sharon Mullins and husband Joyel, Kenny Strouth, Joel Strouth and Donna Boggs and husband Jeff; grandchildren, Michael (Jennifer) Mullins, Eric (Kara) Strouth, Stephanie and Dart Luce-Edwards, Sheena Hlebinsky, Wesley (Kisha) Strouth and Spencer Boggs; great-grandchildren, Jackson Mullins, Isabella and Sophia Strouth, Braden and Dash Luce-Edwards and Jadeyn and Liam Hlebinsky; siblings, Ken (Evelyn) Strouth, Philmon (Phyliss) Strouth, Eleanor Hall and Buck (Pat) Strouth and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Fletcher Strouth will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel Wise, VA with Brother Jeff Boggs officiating. Burial will follow in the Strouth-Lane Cemetery. The Family will receive friends from 12:00 noon till time of services at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday at Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Fletcher to Hospice and Palliative Care of Virginia P.O. Box 349 Norton, VA 24273.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.