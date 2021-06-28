Ferrell Morgan Jones, 79, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 27th, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stonewall and Lucy Jones, and several brothers and sisters.
Ferrell is survived by his loving wife, Patsy Jones; daughter, Crystal Nunley and husband, Jerry; son, Brian Jones and wife, Tiffany; grandchildren, William Jones, Victoria Jones and Noah Nunley; sister, Carolyn English and husband, Jerry; sister-in-law, Betty Jones; uncle, Robert White; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 pm on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. A Celebration of Life will follow at 8:00 pm with Rev. Danny Dolen officiating.
