KINGSPORT - Fern Stapleton, 89, of Kingsport, passed away Monday, November 28, 2022, following an extended illness.The family will receive friends Friday, December 2, 2022, from 1:00-2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00 pm with Butch Stapleton officiating.Entombment Service will follow at 3:00 pm in Mausoleum IV at Oak Hill Memorial Park.The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff of Preston Place II for their compassionate care of Fern.To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.comThe care of Fern Stapleton and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.