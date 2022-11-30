KINGSPORT - Fern Stapleton, 89, of Kingsport, passed away Monday, November 28, 2022, following an extended illness.
She was born April 17, 1933, in Pennington Gap, VA to the late Alonza and Mildred Taylor Hardy.
Fern was a loving and devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister.
She was a member of Saint Dominic Catholic Church.
Fern had served as a volunteer at Holston Valley Medical Center for several years.
Her family was her main priority and she enjoyed spending time with them at the family lake house on Cherokee lake.
In addition to her parents, Fern was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Stapleton; three sisters and five brothers.
Those left to cherish Fern’s memory are her children, Jeff Stapleton (Amy), Lyn Stapleton and Libby Stapleton; grandchildren, Karley and Kendra Dobbs, Hannah Watson; great-grandchild, Atlee Bradshaw; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Friday, December 2, 2022, from 1:00-2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00 pm with Butch Stapleton officiating.
Entombment Service will follow at 3:00 pm in Mausoleum IV at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff of Preston Place II for their compassionate care of Fern.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Fern Stapleton and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
