KINGSPORT - Faye Lewis, 86, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Monday, September 5, 2022, at Wexford House.The Entombment Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Chapel Mausoleum. Dr. Phil Hoskins and Pastor Paul Warrick will officiate.The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff at Wexford House for their compassionate care of Faye.To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.comThe care of Faye Lewis and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.