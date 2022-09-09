KINGSPORT - Faye Lewis, 86, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Monday, September 5, 2022, at Wexford House.

The Entombment Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Chapel Mausoleum. Dr. Phil Hoskins and Pastor Paul Warrick will officiate.

