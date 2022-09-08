KINGSPORT - Faye Lewis, 86, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Monday, September 5, 2022, at Wexford House.
She was born June 21, 1936, in Harlan County, KY to the late Garnie and Ina Fain Johnson.
Faye was a loving and devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister who made family her main priority. She was especially fond of her grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
Faye was a committed Christian and member of Higher Ground Baptist Church.
She enjoyed crocheting and cross-stitching.
Faye retired from K-Mart in Customer Service following fifteen years of service.
In addition to her parents, Faye was preceded in death by her siblings, Flem Shell, Betty Estes, Bobbie Meyers, Pat Johnson, Garnie Johnson, Virgil Johnson and Billy Estes.
Those left to cherish Faye’s memory are her loving husband of sixty-three years, Arnold Lewis; daughter, Leslie Gilliam and husband, Chris; grandchildren, Mattie Kate Gilliam and Matthew Gilliam; great-granddaughter, Ruthie Faye Horner; sister, Glenna Owenby; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
The Entombment Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Chapel Mausoleum. Dr. Phil Hoskins and Pastor Paul Warrick will officiate.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff at Wexford House for their compassionate care of Faye.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Faye Lewis and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
