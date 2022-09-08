KINGSPORT - Faye Lewis, 86, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Monday, September 5, 2022, at Wexford House.

She was born June 21, 1936, in Harlan County, KY to the late Garnie and Ina Fain Johnson.

