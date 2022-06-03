CHURCH HILL - Faye Housewright, age 71, of Church Hill passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the Holston Valley Medical Center . The arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
