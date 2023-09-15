After a brief illness, Faye Honeycutt Corbin, passed away on the morning of September 14, 2023, at the age of 95, with her family at her side.

Faye was born in St. Charles, VA, and attended school in St. Charles, graduating from St. Charles High School. After relocating to Kingsport, she worked at Sears in the Credit Department where she later retired. After retirement, she volunteered at Holston Valley Medical Center. Faye was a lifelong member of Morrison City Mission / Valley of Hope Baptist Church.


LATEST VIDEOS

Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you