After a brief illness, Faye Honeycutt Corbin, passed away on the morning of September 14, 2023, at the age of 95, with her family at her side.
Faye was born in St. Charles, VA, and attended school in St. Charles, graduating from St. Charles High School. After relocating to Kingsport, she worked at Sears in the Credit Department where she later retired. After retirement, she volunteered at Holston Valley Medical Center. Faye was a lifelong member of Morrison City Mission / Valley of Hope Baptist Church.
Faye was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Corbin; her parents, John and Marie Honeycutt; and her brothers, John Jr., Bobby Doyle, and Darrell.
Faye is survived by her only daughter, Jeanne (Dan) Lobb; grandchildren, Nick (Sarah) Lobb, Rebecca (Jason) Reynolds and Mallory (Blake) Bell; her great grandchildren, Luke, Ava, Maggie Kate and Rhett Reynolds, also Cora and Corbin Lobb; her nieces and nephews loved and cherished as her own, Cheryl (George) Salaita, Cathy (Randy) Stallard, Steve (Sharon) Honeycutt; her sister-in-law and best friend, Johnnie Honeycutt; grand nieces and nephews, Jason (Kelley) Honeycutt, Jessica (Chris) Shibley, Jennifer (Joel) Habermas, Heather (Nathan) Glenfield, Josh (Nicole) Stallard, Stephanie Stallard; great grand nieces and nephews, Nathan Honeycutt, Lincoln Matlock, Josiah, Caleb and Eleanora Shibley, Lydia, Anna Kate, Steven and Benjamin Habermas, Laurel and Micah Glenfield.
Faye was a beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She was a beautiful woman who will be greatly missed but who we celebrate for the memories and legacy she left behind.
Family and friends will gather at Scott County Funeral Home in Weber City, VA, on Sunday, September 17, 2023, at 12:30 pm with funeral service at 1:00 pm officiated by Wayne Baker. A burial will follow immediately afterward at Cecil-Frye Cemetery, Pennington Gap, VA.
Pallbearers will be Steve Honeycutt, Nick and Corbin Lobb, Jason and Luke Reynolds, Blake Bell, Jason Honeycutt and Josh Stallard.