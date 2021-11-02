BIG STONE GAP, VA -Faye Hall departed this life Saturday, October 30, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Sam Hall, Jr. Faye was born in Wise County, Virginia on November 19, 1929 to Rev. and Mrs. Clinton Greene.
She leaves two children; Teresa Fleenor (David), and Gary Hall (Karen), 3 grandchildren; Chad Kirk, Kristen Collins, and Jonathan Hall, as well as 4 great-grandchildren, and two nieces.
Faye is a former member of First Baptist Church, St. Charles where her father was pastor. She is currently a member of First Baptist Church, Big Stone Gap. Faye retired from the Powell Valley Bank after many years of service, and is remembered for her kindness to her customers, her co-workers, as well as her servant heart to everyone she met. She loved spending time with her family; she delighted in her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her devotion to her family and church was the priority of her life.
The family wishes to thank Brenda Coomer, her caregiver, as well as the many friends she made over the years who loved and cared about her.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at the First Baptist Church of St. Charles on Thursday, November 4. Visitors may greet the family from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the church. The service will begin at 2:00 p.m. with the family officiating, with burial in the Cecil Cemetery in Pennington Gap following the service.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family requests masks be worn during the visitation time as well as during the service. Gilliam Funeral Home & Crematory in Big Stone Gap is in charge of arrangements.
To view the obituary online and offer condolences, visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.