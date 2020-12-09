NORTON, VA – Ada Faye Fultz, 78, went to be with the Lord Monday, December 7, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at her residence. She was a lifetime member of the Freedom of Worship Church and was active in various aspects of the church. Faye enjoyed singing and visited many churches while doing so. She was the eldest child of the late Reverend Glen Sturgill and Bessie Wright Sturgill and served as a mother figure to her siblings. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Danny Sturgill and Ronnie Sturgill.
Faye is survived by her husband of 61 years, Robert Fultz, Sr. of Norton, Va.; a daughter, Michelle Mullins and her husband Bryan of Norton, Va.; three sons, Robert Fultz, Jr. and his wife Kelly of Norton, Va., Eddie Fultz and his wife Andi of Blountville, Tn., and Andy Fultz and his wife Becky of Pound, Va.; eleven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; three brothers, Reverend Kenneth Sturgill and his wife Phyllis of Big Stone Gap, Va., David Sturgill and his wife Wanda of Dandridge, Tn., Tim Sturgill and his late wife Tammy of Norton, Va.; three sisters, Linda Freeman and her husband Bud of Wise, Va., Gayle McKeithan and her husband Curtis of Norton, Va. and Sid Renfro and her husband Dr. Tom Renfro of Coeburn, Va.; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Thursday, December 10, 2020, at the Freedom of Worship Church, 5456 Thackers Branch Road, Norton, Va. Doors will open at 4 PM. Services will be conducted by her family at 6 PM in the church sanctuary. Family and friends will meet at the church by 12 noon Friday, December 11, 2020, to travel in procession to Powell Valley Memorial Gardens for committal services.
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Fultz family