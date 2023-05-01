I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:
~2 Timothy 4:7~
GATE CITY, VA - Beulah Faye Fansler, 75, Gate City, VA passed away, Friday, April 28, 2023, at her residence in Yuma, VA, surrounded by her loving family.
Faye was born in Scott County, VA on June 13, 1947, and was the daughter of the late Gale Barnes Barnett and Hattie Mae (Dorton) Barnett.
In addition to her parents, sister, Anna Begley, and brothers, Jack Barnett, Sam Barnett, and Billy Barnett preceded her in death.
She is survived by husband, Audley Keith Fansler; daughter, Becky Ward and husband, Scott, son, Warren Fansler; grandchildren, Chasity Dishner, Jacob Ward, and Tori Fansler; great-grandchildren, Easton Hawks, AJ Herman, and Clay Kimberlin, sisters, Helen Goode, and Freda Tate and husband, Donnie, brother, Robert Barnett and wife, Betty, special friends, Mary Sanders, Joyce Davidson, and Robyn Ringley; along with several nieces, nephews, and many friends.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel with Pastor Larry Tolley and Brother Aaron Tate officiating. The Tate Boys, The Hensleys, and Jeana Hall will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Gate City Funeral Home at 12:15 p.m., to go in procession to the graveside service.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the Oncology and Hematology doctors, nurses, and staff for their love and care of Faye.
An online guest register is available for the Fansler family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Beulah Faye Fansler.
