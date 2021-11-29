KINGSPORT - Faye B. Brown, 82, of Kingsport, died Sunday, November 28, 2021, at home, after an apparent heart attack. Born in Sullivan County, she had resided in Kingsport most of her life. She was a 1958 graduate of Holston High School. Faye worked at the Kingsport Press for a brief period of time before her marriage in 1962. She was an active member of Kingsport Community Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dayton Brown; and parents, Omega and Lucile Burdine.
Faye is survived by her sons, Todd Brown and Heath Brown; brother, Dennis Burdine; nephews, Dennis and David Burdine; and close friend, Carolyn Gregg.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Kingsport Community Church. The funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. with Pastor Mark Stayton, Pastor Ron Lowe, and Pastor Stephen Collins officiating.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Browns Mountain Cemetery.
