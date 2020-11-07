ATHENS, TN - Fay M. Conners, 88, of Athens, TN, passed away on November 6th, 2020.
Preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Alton Conners; parents, Hammond and Estelle McCoy Philipps.
Survivors include her three living children, Edward L. Conners, Susan Conners Blom, and Hoyt A. Conners; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 10th, 2020 in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, prior to the service. Masks are highly recommended.
An entombment service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 11th, 2020 at Oak Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Kingsport, TN.
Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you were unable to attend, you may sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com.